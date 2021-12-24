Discarded India off-spinner and Kolkata Knight Riders player Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Harbhajan took to social media to announce his decision. "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful," he wrote on Twitter. Harbhajan Singh Formally Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket, Writes ‘All Good Things Come to an End’ (Check Post and Watch Video).

Harbhajan also posted a video on his YouTube channel and said, "I was waiting for the last few years to make this announcement public, In my mind, I retired earlier but I am making the announcement today. My journey from the streets of Jalandhar to become the Turnabator for Team India has been a beautiful one. There is no bigger motivation for me in life than stepping out on the field, wearing the India jersey."

As soon as Harbhajan's retirement news broke out fans, current and former cricketers reacted to it. S Sreesanth who was involved in slapgate incident with Harbhajan during Indian Premier League 2008 also reacted to his retirement and said its a huge honour to have played alongside him. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter:

S Sreesanth Reacts

@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect pic.twitter.com/5IgYJk4HcD — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) December 24, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar Tweets

Legend

Bhajju Pa with 711 international wickets has been a legend but he was always been a very humble teammate and inspiration for all the boys who came from the small towns. I am sure your new innings will be as rocking!@harbhajan_singh #harbhajansingh #Bhajj pic.twitter.com/SOlRrrRvXM — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 24, 2021

Very Very Special Tribute

Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 24, 2021

Jumbo Reacts

Congratulations Bhajji on a great career. It was wonderful to bowl alongside you. Created a lot of good memories on the field. Have a fantastic second innings partner. Best wishes to you and family 👍🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 24, 2021

Yusuf Pathan Tweets

Your contribution to Indian cricket will stay in everyone's hearts forever. Wishing you all the good luck @harbhajan_singh paaji for your second innings. #retirement pic.twitter.com/1eeSHdf6a1 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 24, 2021

Yuzi Chahal Thanks Paa Ji

Congratulations Bhajji paa on an amazing career. Thank you for always supporting me like a big brother. Best wishes for the future @harbhajan_singh paaji 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Luh2b6Okva — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India. The off-spinner picked 417 Test wickets which includes a hat-trick against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001. In ODIs and T20Is Harbhajan picked 269 and 25 wickets respectively. The 41-year-old was part of India's historic T20 World Cup win in 2007, and ODI World Cup in 2011. He last represented India on March 03, 2016, against the UAE in the T20 World Cup.

