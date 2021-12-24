Discarded India off-spinner and Kolkata Knight Riders player Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Harbhajan took to social media to announce his decision. "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful," he wrote on Twitter. Harbhajan Singh Formally Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket, Writes ‘All Good Things Come to an End’ (Check Post and Watch Video).

Harbhajan also posted a video on his YouTube channel and said, "I was waiting for the last few years to make this announcement public, In my mind, I retired earlier but I am making the announcement today. My journey from the streets of Jalandhar to become the Turnabator for Team India has been a beautiful one. There is no bigger motivation for me in life than stepping out on the field, wearing the India jersey."

As soon as Harbhajan's retirement news broke out fans, current and former cricketers reacted to it. S Sreesanth who was involved in slapgate incident with Harbhajan during Indian Premier League 2008 also reacted to his retirement and said its a huge honour to have played alongside him. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter:

Harbhajan played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India. The off-spinner picked 417 Test wickets which includes a hat-trick against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001. In ODIs and T20Is Harbhajan picked 269 and 25 wickets respectively. The 41-year-old was part of India's historic T20 World Cup win in 2007, and ODI World Cup in 2011. He last represented India on March 03, 2016, against the UAE in the T20 World Cup.

