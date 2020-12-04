India will eye redemption as they take on Australia in a three-match T20I series. They lost the ODI series 2-1 and will like to swing the pendulum in their favour in the 20-over affair. Ahead of the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Hardik Pandya shared a picture with his Indian teammates on Instagram. The star all-rounder posted a selfie which also featured Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Ashita Sood (Mayank Agarwal's wife). "Out and about beautiful sunny Canberra," the 26-year old captioned the snap on the micro-blogging website. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Score Updates.

Pandya was in red-hot form in the ODI series and looks in a great frame of mind ahead of the T20I games as well. He scored 205 runs in three ODIs with two scores in excess of 90. Although he couldn't bowl much due to his back issues, he delivered four economical overs in the second ODI and dismissed the dangerous Steve Smith in the process. He'll indeed be critical to India's success in the T20Is, and there aren't many reasons why he can't fire in Canberra. Meanwhile, let's look at his latest selfie on social media. Live Cricket Streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX.

Here's The Pic Shared By Hardik Pandya!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Notably, the last ODI was also played in Canberra where India emerged victorious by 13 runs. Hardik Pandya received the Man of the Match award for his 76-ball 92. However, T20I will indeed be a different ball game. Although Virat Kohli's men played their last T20I back in February, they are in the knack of the format thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

On the other hand, many Aussie stars didn't have a great IPL season, but the likes of Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell were phenomenal in the preceding ODI series and will be determined to replicate their heroics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).