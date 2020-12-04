IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Score Updates: After the One-Day Internationals (ODI), India and Australia meet in the three-match T20I series. Australia won the ODI series 2-1 and now India will be looking to take revenge of that in the shorter format of the game. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live score updates of IND vs AUS 1st T20. How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

Australia will be without the services of David Warner and Pat Cummins. However, Mitchell Starc is likely to make a comeback after missing the third and last ODI. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination India and Australia use for the T20I series opener. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Canberra.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis.