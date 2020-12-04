Adam Zampa is here and the Indian vice-captain welcomes him with a stunning FOUR! off the blade for a sweeper cover. Singles and doubles coming in easily for the Indians. No run from the end of the over. Nine from the over for India.
Virat Kohli is here on number three. After three balls, the Indian cricket captain slams it over deep mid-wicket for a FOUR! A single from the next one. So eight runs from the over. Good comeback by the Indians.
Mitchell Starc continues in the game. No run from the first two balls and KL Rahul breaks free and goes over the third man for a FOUR! Deep point in place instead of a third man. A single from the next one. And India suffers from the first jolt as Shikhar Dhawan gets BOWLED! Off stump rattled! Not a great start for the left-hander.
Josh Hazelwood introduced. Pacer has scalped nine wickets from nine matches. One run from the second ball and of the over. Cracks opening up a bit on the deck. No runs from the last three balls.
So we have KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting line up for India. KXIP captain opens the innings for India in the T20I. Mitchell Starc is back and will open the bowling for Australia. One slip in place for KXIP skipper. Two runs from the second ball. No run from the third ball. Two runs from backwards square leg. Four from the over!
Check out the playing XI for both teams below:India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T NatarajanAustralia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
So the news from the centre is that Australia has won the toss and elected to bat first.
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Score Updates: After the One-Day Internationals (ODI), India and Australia meet in the three-match T20I series. Australia won the ODI series 2-1 and now India will be looking to take revenge of that in the shorter format of the game.
Australia will be without the services of David Warner and Pat Cummins. However, Mitchell Starc is likely to make a comeback after missing the third and last ODI. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination India and Australia use for the T20I series opener. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Canberra.
India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami.
Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis.