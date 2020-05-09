Highest Partnerships in T20Is: Listing Top Five Stands for Any Wicket Including Record 236-Run Partnership Between Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani

Highest Partnerships in T20Is (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After the highest partnerships in Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), we now turn to the shortest format of the cricket- T20Is. The format is quickest, and batsmen do not focus much on forming partnerships. However, surprisingly T20Is have thus far seen some big partnerships. On three occasions batsmen have managed to form 200 or more runs stand. The highest partnerships generally have occurred between top-order batsmen. It is understood, given that the middle and lower-order batsman don’t get much time to bat in the short format. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the five highest stands for any wicket in T20Is. Highest Partnerships in Test Cricket: Listing Top Five Stands for Any Wicket Including 624-Run World Record Partnership Between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

236- Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani, AFG vs Ireland, 2019:

File picture of Hazratullah Zazai (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Afghanistan opening pair at their makeshift home venue in Dehradun decimated Ireland bowlers and posted record opening stand. The duo was separated in the 18th over. Zazai finished unbeaten on 162 off just 62 balls while Ghani contributed 73 off 48 balls.

223- Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Short, AUS vs ZIM, 2018:

File picture of Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australian opening pair almost carried their bat through in a T20I against Zimbabwe. The openers were dismissed in the last over but not before the damage was done. Aaron Finch smashed 172, the second-highest T20I score by a batsman while Short scored just 46. Highest Partnerships in ODIs: Listing Top Five Stands for Any Wicket Including 318-Run Partnership Between Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

200- George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer, SOC vs NED, 2019:

File picture Kyle Coetzer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Scottish duo is another opening pair that managed to post 200 or more runs stand in T20Is. And the openers kept Netherlands wicketless till 16th over. Munsey scored unbeaten 127 off just 56 balls while captain Coetzer ended with 89 off 50 balls.

182- Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan, ENG vs NZ, 2019:

File picture of Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The two England batsmen joined forces after their team was 58 for two and posted 182-run partnership for the third wicket. Malan scored unbeaten 103 off 51 balls while captain Morgan scored 91 off 41 balls. When Will Live Cricket Return? Tracking the Possibility of Resumption of Sport Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

171*, Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson, NZ vs PAK, 2016:

File picture of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Another of those big opening partnerships in T20Is. Though this time batsmen managed to carry their bat through. Set a target of 169, Kiwi openers toyed with Pakistan bowling and posted 171. Guptill scored 87 while Williamson managed 72.