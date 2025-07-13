The third Test between India and England is being hosted at the Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground. England won the toss and opted to bat first. Veteran Joe Root slammed his 37th Test century as the Three Lions were bowled out for 387 runs. In response, Team India also made 387 after KL Rahul hammered a fighting century. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja scored crucial half-centuries. Amid this, Lord's is known for serving delicious food for lunch. For Day 4, the Lord's menu had tomato & basil soup, chicken tikka curry, paneer korma, lentil curry, and many more items. Lord's Cricket Ground Reveal Menu For India and England Players in Lunch During Day 2 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025; Paneer Tikka, Basmati Rice Among Items Listed (See Pic).

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 Player Lunch Menu at Lord's

On offer in the Players’ Dining Room today! 🍴 pic.twitter.com/0X6t91E0V5 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 13, 2025

