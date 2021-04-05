Namibia and Uganda are all set to battle their wits in the second T20I match of the three-game series. The match will be held at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that let's have a look at how the first game panned out between the two teams. The first game of the match between Namibia walked away with the game by seven wickets. Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a target of 134 runs. Kevin Pietersen Wants Cricket Boards to Not Schedule International Games During IPL.

While batting second, we had Gerhard Erasmus who score 62 runs from 36 balls. He slammed five fours and four sixes. The team won the game with 31 balls to go. The team just lost three wickets during the course of their innings. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Namibia vs Uganda 2nd T20I 2021 (Know Schedule, Date and Time)?

Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I 2021 match will be played at the Wanderers Sports Ground in Windhoek, Namibia on April 05, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Namibia vs Uganda 2nd T20I 2021 in India on TV?

Unfortunately, live telecast for Namibia vs Uganda 2nd T20I match will not be available in India. But fans watch the game live online or follow the social media pages of both teams involved to keep themselves updated with match live scores.

How To Get Namibia vs Uganda 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans looking to watch Namibia vs Uganda 2nd T20I match live can follow the live-action on FanCode. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee to get watch live streaming of the game on the FanCode app and website. The official Facebook page of Cricket Namibia is also likely to provide the streaming of the game. Live score updates for the game will also be available on the ICC official website.

Namibia Squad: Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Nguptia, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda Squad: Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Jonathan Sebanja, Trevor Bukenya, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa.

