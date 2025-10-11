Namibia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Namibia and South Africa will clash in a one-off T20 game as the Proteas travel to their neighbours to play a game inaugurating the new Namibia Cricket Ground. This game has been generating a lot of buzz with the home fans excited to see their team play against one of the top teams in international cricket. South Africa recently played England in a T20I series and it ended with both teams sharing the trophy. They are in action away against Pakistan, which means many big names will be missing for this contest. Namibia versus South Africa starts at 5:30 PM IST. PAK vs SA 2025: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma out of Pakistan Test Series Due to Calf Strain; Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement.

Quinton de Kock is available for South Africa in this game and it is massive news for the team, considering he last played in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Donovan Ferreira will be leading the visitors with regular skipper Aiden Markram unavailable. Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen or Kagiso Rabada all miss out for the Proteas. Gerald Coetzee will be leading the pace attack for the side with Kwena Maphaka injured. Bjorn Fortuin and Nqabayomzi Peter will be involved as well to lead the spin department.

Louren Steenkamp and Gerhard Erasmus are the key batters for Namibia and the duo will need to give themselves time and apply themselves in the middle. JJ Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann can hit the ball long in the latter stages of the innings, but Namibia will have to set a good platform for it to work out. In terms of bowling, it will be down to Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo to pick up the wickets. Zimbabwe Win ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers; Richard Ngarava, Tadiwanashe Marumani Shine As Sikandar Raza and Co Defeat Namibia By Seven Wickets to Clinch Title.

NAM vs SA One-Off T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NAM vs SA One-Off T20I 2025 Date Saturday, October 11 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is NAM vs SA One-Off T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Namibia National Cricket Team is set to take on the South Africa National Cricket Team in a one-off T20I 2025 on Saturday, October 11. The NAM vs SA match is set to be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek and it will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch NAM vs SA One-Off T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the NAM vs SA only T20I in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India don't have any option to watch the NAM vs SA One-Off T20I 2025 on any TV channel. For NAM vs SA One-Off T20I 2025, online viewing options.

How to Watch NAM vs SA One-Off T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the NAM vs SA Only T20I with FanCode as the digital rights holder. Users can find the Namibia vs South Africa One-Off T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a match pass (Rs 25). Namibia will struggle in this game, with South Africa claiming an easy win in this game which has a friendly feel to it.

