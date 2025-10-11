Namibia and South Africa square off in a one-off T20I match on Saturday, October 11. The Namibia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team one-off T20I is set to be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Namibia Cricket Ground, in Windhoek and it will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the Namibia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team best fantasy playing XI prediction. Namibia vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, One-Off T20I 2025: How To Watch NAM vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Led by Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibia National Cricket Team enter this clash on the back of a seven-wicket defeat to the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Final. South Africa on the other hand, will be captained by Donovan Ferreira and the Proteas will look to put up an emphatic performance against the associate nation. Playing against a top team like South Africa will be a big boost for Namibia cricket and will be a big learning experience for them. Zimbabwe Win ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers; Richard Ngarava, Tadiwanashe Marumani Shine As Sikandar Raza and Co Defeat Namibia By Seven Wickets to Clinch Title.

NAM vs SA One-Off T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (SA), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

Batters: Reeza Hendricks (SA), Donovan Ferreira (SA), Jam Frylinck (NAM)

All-Rounders: Gerald Coetzee (SA), Gerhard Erasmus (NAM), JJ Smit (NAM)

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz (NAM), Lizaad Williams (SA), Nandre Burger (SA)

Who Will Win NAM vs SA One-Off T20I 2025 Match?

This is the first time that Namibia and South Africa would face each other in a T20I match and it surely promises to be exciting. The shortest format of the game brings in a certain level of unpredictability and excitement and fans can expect the NAM vs SA match to be a memorable one. South Africa, however, are way stronger out of the two teams despite fielding a second-string side and are expected to win the NAM vs SA One-Off T20I match.

