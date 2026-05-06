1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season moves into its 49th fixture today, Wednesday, 6 May, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the league leaders, Punjab Kings (PBKS). The encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium carries significant weight for the playoff race, with both teams currently positioned in the top half of the standings. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Punjab Kings enter the contest looking to halt a recent slump following back-to-back losses, while the home side aims to recover from a defeat in their previous outing against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

Today's fixture follows the standard single-match weekday schedule for the 2026 season.

Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (Match 49)

Date: Wednesday, 6 May 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Today's IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Broadcasting for the IPL 2026 season remains divided between digital and linear television platforms. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Live Streaming: Fans can watch the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform provides coverage in multiple regional languages alongside the standard English and Hindi feeds.

TV Telecast: The Star Sports Network is the official television broadcaster in India. The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD and regional language channels.

IPL 2026 Points Table Context

As of 6 May 2026, the competition for the top four spots is intensifying. Punjab Kings currently lead the table with 13 points from nine matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in third place with 12 points, though they have played one more game than today's opponents.

IPL 2026 Team Standings (Top 4)

Position Team Matches Points Net Run Rate 1 Punjab Kings 9 13 +0.855 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 12 +1.420 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 12 +0.644 4 Rajasthan Royals 10 12 +0.510

Team News and Squads

The match features a battle between two of the season's most consistent performers. Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, will rely on the explosive batting of Priyansh Arya and the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. The Sunrisers, led by Pat Cummins, feature an aggressive top order including Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, supported by the power-hitting of Heinrich Klaasen.

Sunrisers will be seeking revenge for their earlier encounter this season, where they were defeated by Punjab Kings by six wickets in Mullanpur.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).