Afghanistan won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against England and survived till their last group stage match against Australia. England on the other hand are eliminated after losing their first two matches of the group stage. Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai were the stars of the match as one scored a sensational century while the other picked a five-wicket hall alongside scoring some quickfire runs. As England got eliminated from an ICC competition early yet again, fans took to social media to share memes on them. England Knocked Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Zadran Shine As Afghanistan Secure Thrilling 8-Run Victory Over Three Lions.

'When the First Three Teams to Get Eliminated Are...'

When the first three teams to go out of Champions trophy are West Pakistan, East Pakistan and England pic.twitter.com/Pz0LgKNYJP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 26, 2025

Afghanistan vs England Match Explained

Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan

Rizwan and Buttler at Karachi Airport

GOAT Joseph Buttler

England in ODIs

England in ODI'S Under Morgan. Under Buttler pic.twitter.com/cmuEG8UN2F — Radha Dubey (@Rkc1511165) February 26, 2025

Champions Trophy

Funny One

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)