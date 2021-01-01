The International Cricket Council (ICC) went absolutely nuts on the occasion of New Year 2021 as they posted a hilarious picture of Nathan Lyon-print underwear. The veteran Australian off-spinner is one of the best spin bowlers going around and his records are nothing short of staggering. Apart from his bowling prowess, Lyon is known for his trademark appealing style where he goes on a knee while pleading to get the favourable result. The print on the underwear shared by ICC is Lyon’s appealing position which sent the netizens in a frenzy. Although it’s not evident who’s wearing that underwear, the caption indicates that it’s the off-spinner himself. Nathan Lyon Reveals How Virat Kohli Reacted After Australia Missed DRS Call.

“Gazza takes appealing to a whole new level (GOAT Emoji),” ICC wrote while sharing the picture. For the unversed, Gazza is Lyon’s nickname given by his Australian teammates. The intriguing post didn’t take long in gathering fans’ attention with the comment section getting flooded in no time. While some reacted to ICC’s antics with hilarious memes, others trolled the apex cricket council. Have a look! ICC Announced IPL Team Not T20I Team of Decade: Shoaib Akhtar Irked.

Gazza takes appealing to a whole new level 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ioMPHOjhwg — ICC (@ICC) January 1, 2021

Admin before posting this pic.twitter.com/a6bTnZamQ3 — Samuel Ratan Raj (@samuelraj_yasa) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Lyon is currently plying his trade in on-going India vs Australia Test series. The Border Gavaskar Trophy is perfectly poised at 1-1 after two Test matches. Although Lyon has been quite impressive, he’s yet to perform as per his expectations. Notably, the 33-year-old is just six scalps short of becoming the third Australian bowlers after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to take 400 Test wickets. The third Test will get underway on January 7 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

