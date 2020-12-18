While Australian bowlers dominated the Day 1 of the on-going Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, Indian skipper Virat Kohli stood strong and played a gritty knock of 74. Coming to bat at number four, Kohli played some delightful shots all over the park as India managed to cross the 200-run mark. However, his stay at the crease wouldn't have been that long if Australia would have taken a review when Kohli was batting at 16. Facing Nathan Lyon, the second-ranked Test batsman was left puzzled as the ball brushed his gloves and Matthew Wade took a fine catch at short leg. Fortunately for Indian fans, the on-field umpire didn't accept Australia's appeal and Tim Paine also didn't opt for a review. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

After the end of first day's play, Lyon revealed that he didn't feel any edge and neither did Virat Kohli. "From my angle, I was totally out of sight. For me, It wasn't my best ball and I couldn't hear any noise, it was quite windy out there," Lyon said.

"Paine was stoked, it was a pretty good catch. But we didn't really feel or hear anything. Wadey (Matthew Wade) said there was a sound and he looked to be in the right area, but at the end of the day, we weren't 100 percent sure on that," he added. Virat Kohli Survived Caught Behind After Australia Miss Out on Opting for DRS.

Lyon further said that he even had a chat with Kohli about that ball and the Indian skipper also claimed that he didn't feel anything. "Having talked to Virat in the middle, he said he didn't feel anything on his glove either. I had a look at his glove, there was no pink mark. It is what it is. Some days you get them, some days you don't," the spinner further added.

Luckily for Australia, Kohli – who did manage to get a fifty – didn't post a mammoth score on the board courtesy a mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane. Following some miscommunication while running between the wickets, Kohli got run out, and India's lower order was exposed. As a result, India lost their last five wickets within 38 runs as the visitors got bundled out for just 244 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).