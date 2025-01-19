Kuala Lumpur, Jan 19: Sri Lanka got their 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start as they thrashed hosts and tournament debutants Malaysia by 139 runs at Bayuemas Oval on Sunday. Pushed into batting first, Dahami Sanethma top-scored with 55 off 52 balls, laced with five boundaries, as Sri Lanka made 162/6. In reply, Chamudi Praboda took 3-5, including bowling two maidens to have Malaysia bowled out for just 23. ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India Women Begin Title Defense With 9-Wicket Win Over West Indies.

Sri Lanka started their innings on a high as Sajana Kavindi blasted 30 off 13 balls, including six fours. She and Sumudu Nisansala shared a 40-run opening partnership before the latter became the first-ever wicket for Malaysia in the U19 World Cup, by falling to off-spinner Nur Dania Syuhada. Sajana and Hiruni Kumari (28 off 21 balls) put on 49 runs for the fourth wicket before Dahami took over and hit the maiden fifty of this World Cup as Sri Lanka posted a very competitive total by going past the 160-mark.

In reply, Nur Aliya scored Malaysia’s first World Cup run, but from there Sri Lanka took control as Chamudi took out Nazatul Hidayah Husna and Nur Izzatul Syafiqa in two balls, while Rashmika Sewwandi dismissed opener Irdina Beh in the opening over. Quickly, Malaysia were reduced to 17/6 in the ninth over and were eventually bowled out for 23 to see their first match of the World Cup end in defeat, as Sri Lanka completed a very dominant victory on day two of the competition. Snake Spotted On Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match at Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Stops Play (Watch Video).

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 162/6 (Dahami Sanethma 55, Sanjana Kavindi 30; Siti Nazwah 2-31, Nur Isma Dania 1-23) beat Malaysia 23 all out in 14 overs (Nur Aliya 7, Suabika Manivannan 6; Chamudi Praboda 3-5, Limansa Thilakaratne 2-3) by 139 runs.

