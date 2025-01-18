In a bizarre development, a snake was spotted on the field during the England vs Ireland match at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 at the Johor Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor on January 18. In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media, the little snake was seen close to the pitch during the match with one of the two England batters using her bat to put it away during the 19th over of the first innings. The little reptile was spotted being poked away and this incident caused a temporary halt to the game. Unfortunately, the ENG-W vs IRE-W match in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 was called off due to rain in Johor. On Which Channel ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament?

Snake Spotted on the Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match

