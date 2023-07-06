Permutation and combination would be in play when the Netherlands take on Scotland in the ICC World Cup qualifier Super Six game. Scotland are currently second in the points table with 6 points and a better run rate in comparison to Zimbabwe and the Dutch who have 4 points. Zimbabwe’s heavy loss suffered at the hands of Sri Lanka knocked them out which socked the cricketing fraternity. Netherlands have a chance where in they need to win and do it with a massive margin. Their immediate focus will be on winning the game though as the rest is not in their hands. Scotland has managed wins over West Indies and Zimbabwe and will be fairly confident of getting the job done today. Netherlands versus Scotland will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 PM IST. Zimbabwe Eliminated From ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier After 31-Run Defeat to Scotland.

Matthew Leask and Matthew Cross played fine knocks versus Zimbabwe to help get Scotland to a decent total of 234/8. But it was their disciplined bowling attack led by Chris Sole and Brendon McMullen that made all the difference by bowling out Zimbabwe. Scotland have the ability to fight till the very end which makes them a tough opposition.

Vikramjit Singh’s fine century coupled with Wesley Barresi made sure the Dutch posted an easy win versus Oman. But the team knows the kind of attack they will face against Scotland will be a different level all together in comparison to Oman. Logan van Beek was hit for plenty in the last match but he will be the player to watch out for the Netherlands. Aryan Dutt picked up three wickets in the last game and the Dutch could opt for him in the powerplays. It will be a close game with Scotland winning the match to make it to the World Cup.

Netherlands vs Scotland Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the Netherlands vs Scotland Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. India vs West Indies 2023: Brian Lara Joins Home Side As Performance Mentor Ahead of Test Series.

Netherlands vs Scotland Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the Netherlands vs Scotland live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the Netherlands vs Scotland ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms. West Indies have enough quality to secure a win here unless there is a catastrophic drop in form for the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2023 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).