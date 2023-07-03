Netherlands is involved in a must win game against Oman to keep themselves alive in the 2023 ICC World Cup qualifier and the game should make up for a fascinating viewing. Opponents Oman are last in the points table and are already out of the campaign but they will be happy with the efforts they have put in to clear the group stage. The Dutch put in a solid performance against Sri Lanka but were left disappointed with their batting unit as it failed to chase down a subpar total. They have defeated the likes of West Indies in the tournament already and they will be confident of getting the job done against Oman. Netherlands versus Oman will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct.

Logan van Beek has been impressive for the Dutch due to his all-round performances and Oman will have to be wary of the threat he carries. Bas de Leede is key wicket taking option for the side and it will not be a surprise if he is amongst the wickets again. Scott Edwards and Wesley Barresi got half centuries in the last game but the other players will have to chip in as well in this game.

Oman’s batting unit almost caused an upset against Zimbabwe with Kashyap Prajapati scoring a magnificent century. Others like Ayan Khan and Aqib Ilyas showcased that the batting unit has a lot of potential and they just need to apply themselves in. The bowlers though have to work on bringing down their economy rate. Netherlands looks the better side at least on paper and it will take a herculean effort from Oman to win this game. Expect the Dutch to dominate this game from the onset though.

NED vs OMA Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the NED vs OMA Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. ‘What a Shame..’ Virender Sehwag Reacts After West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 Following Defeat to Scotland in Super Six Match.

NED vs OMA Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the NED vs OMA live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the NED vs OMA ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2023 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).