Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in SRH vs KKR Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. With the initial team sheets confirmed, the strategic deployment of the Impact Substitute rule will be a central focus for both sides as they navigate today's fixture. You can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard.

Having chosen to bat first on their home ground, Sunrisers Hyderabad have named a batting-heavy starting XI. Because SRH will set the target, they are positioned to use their Impact Substitute to bolster their bowling attack in the second innings. Pacer Sakib Hussain/Praful Hinge is likely to be used as the primary Impact Player option.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs:

Praful Hinge

Harsh Dubey

Liam Livingstone

Sakib Hussain

Zeeshan Ansari

By fielding first, KKR have the option to introduce a specialist bowler, such as Varun Chakaravarthy, into the attack during the first innings. When KKR begin their run chase, they will bring in Finn Allen as the designated Impact Substitute to swap out a bowler for an additional batter, reinforcing their lineup. Interestingly, Mathesha Pathirana is still not in the KKR XI or Impact Sub list. SRH vs KKR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs

Finn Allen

Ramandeep Singh

Tejasvi Dahiya

Navdeep Saini

Tim Seifert

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter this match with significant momentum, having won five consecutive games after a slow start to the 2026 season. Changes to their bowling unit have yielded consistent results, placing them in firm contention for a top-three spot in the standings.

Kolkata Knight Riders experienced a difficult beginning to the tournament, losing five of their first six matches. However, the side has recovered in recent weeks, securing back-to-back victories that include a tight Super Over win against the Lucknow Super Giants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).