In a low scoring game Pakistan Under-19 defeated Afghanistan Under-19 by four wickets. Afghanistan U19 were bundled out for just 52 runs after Ahmed Khan picked three wickets early on. Pakistan too lost wickets at regular intervals before reaching the paltry target of 53 runs.

Pakistan open their account in the U19 Asia Cup, after a low scoring win over Afghanistan. 🇦🇫 - 52 all out in 23.1 overs. 🇵🇰 - 53/6 in 16.4 overs#ACC #U19AsiaCup #AFGVPAK pic.twitter.com/01FgsMvPEo — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 23, 2021

