Stakes will be very high when India and Australia will meet in the second ODI of the three-match series. Aaron Finch and Co – who won the opening clash by 66 runs – can seal the series 2-0. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die encounter for the Men in Blue and they must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. The match takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 29 (Sunday).The match also provides an opportunity for fans of Dream11 fantasy game to pick the right team, captain and vice-captain and win prizes. Here we bring you all tips and predictions for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 in Sydney.

Fans playing Dream11 fantasy game must know that the captain of you fantasy XI fetches 2x points while the Vice-captain gets 1.5x points. So it is important to pick the right captain and vice-captain for the Dream11 fantasy XI. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the players who should occupy the two crucial slots in your fantasy team. AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs India 2nd ODI 2020.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Steve Smith

The former Australian captain was in sublime form in the first ODI and deserves the captaincy slot in your Dream11 team. From Jasprit Bumrah to Yuzvendra Chahal, the dasher didn’t spare anyone and scored runs all over the park. He even brought up the third fastest ODI hundred by an Australian batsman. With the game being played in the same track, one can expect Smith to replicate his heroics.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Adam Zampa

Although bowlers had a tough day at office during the first ODI, Adam Zampa proved his mettle yet again. Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya , at one stage, were threatening to take the game away from Australia’s grasp. However, the leg-spinner dismissed both batsmen in quick succession and stamped his side’s victory. Hence, he should be picked as vice-captain in your fantasy team.

IND vs AUS Likely Playing XIs

IND Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

