Team Indian extended their advantage against Australia in the 2nd Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Day 2 as captain for the game, Ajinkya Rahane’s century has given the visitors an 82-run lead. Virat Kohli was impressed with the performance of his deputy and the team on the day and praised them for their efforts. The 32-year-old is back in India to attend the birth of his first child. Ajinkya Rahane Scores 12th Test Century During India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020, Registers First Hundred as Captain.

Ajinkya Rahane was sensational on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Australia and his 12th century in the longest format has put India in a commanding position to get back on level terms in the series. Virat Kohli, took to his Twitter to praise the knock played by his deputy and the team. ‘Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks’ wrote the 32-year-old. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane Century Puts Visitors in Commanding Position.

Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks👌@ajinkyarahane88 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 27, 2020

The Indian captain for the game, came to bat ay number four and after initial struggles, managed to exert his dominance on the game. This was also Ajinkya Rahane’s first ton as the captain of the national team, which further improves his already impressive record in Tests starting on Boxing Day. The Mumbai batsmen in 2013 had scored 51 and 96 against the Proteas and a year later scored 146 and 48 against Australia at MCG.

Speaking of the game, at Stumps on Day India are 277/5 and currently hold an 82-run lead in the game. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja have stitched up a 100-run partnership between them with the latter also closing in on a half-century.

Australia look to be behind in the game but would hope they can take inspiration from their display in the first game and somehow make their way back into the match. The hosts lead the series 1-0 but the visitors look more likely to level the series than the other way around.

