Ajinkya Rahane played a captain's knock as he smashed his Test career's 12th century. Thanks to Rahane's prolific batting India end day two of the second Test or the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a commanding position. At stumps on day two, India are 277 for five with Rahane batting on 104 and Ravindra Jadeja on 40. India have taken the first innings lead and lead by 82 runs. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 Highlights.

India resumed day's play on an overnight score of 36 for one. The visitors lost Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession early on in the day. While Gill missed out on his maiden Test half-century by just five runs, Pujara failed to make a valuable contribution and was dismissed on an individual score of 17. Rahane and Hanuma Vihari then shared 52-run stand for the fourth wicket to take India close to Australia's total. Rahane then found another half-century stand with Rishabh Pant, before Mitchell Starc dismissed the wicket-keeper batsman. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights from day two's play. Twitterati Praise Ajinkya Rahane, Highlight his Impeccable Record in Boxing Day.

# Ajinkya Rahane scored his Test career's 12th century, second at MCG and first as a captain.

# Rahane became the fourth Asian Test captain to score a century at the MCG.

# Tim Paine became the fastest wicket-keeper to reach 150 dismissals in Tests.

# Mitchell Starc became the ninth Australian bowler to complete 250 Test wickets.

For Australia, Pat Cummins picked two wickets today while Nathan Lyon chipped in with a wicket as well. Starc, who dismissed Mayank Agarwal on day one, added one more wicket to his kitty too.

