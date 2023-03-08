After three exciting and intense Test matches between India and Australia in three beautiful cities in India, the series will see its climax when cricketing action returns to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the fourth and final Test. India is currently leading in the series 2-1 and will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Despite that, they are under some pressure as they were handed a big defeat by 9 wickets in the 3rd Test at Indore. They will be looking to seal the series while Australia will be desperate to come back in the series. Amidst this, there are several reports suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the stadium named on him and take part in some of the actions too. Rohit Sharma Terms Ravi Shastri's Comment of Team India Being Overconfident After Winning First Two Tests As 'Rubbish' Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test in Ahmedabad.

It is reported that Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australia PM Anthony Albanese will be in attendance for the opening day of the Test match. The Australian PM is on a four-day official visit to India and will be attending Day 1 of the contest in Ahmedabad. PM Modi and his Australian counterpart will be there for the coin Toss and PM Modi is all set to flip the coin for the Toss. In a radio interview with NOVA 93.7 Perth ahead of his ongoing visit to India, Albanese also confirmed that he and PM Modi will be at the toss for the Ahmedabad Test. There are also reports that suggest that during his short stay, PM Modi will also do commentary for some time in the India vs Australia 4th Test. Rahul Dravid Wants Indian Cricket Team to Work on Both Batting and Bowling Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test at Ahmedabad.

"There is a lot of pressure on because myself and Prime Minister Modi are tossing the coin," read a transcript of Albanese's radio interview on the PM's official website. However, the Australian PM did not say if it will be him or PM Modi who will toss the coin. To a question by the host, Nat, on "how do two people toss one coin", the Australian PM said, "I have no idea how it is going to work. But he is the home Prime Minister. So, I think he will be in charge. Banners of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart have come up at the Narendra Modi stadium ahead of the final Test.

