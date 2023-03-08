The fourth and final Test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) is scheduled to start from March 9 till March 13 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match will start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS Test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Australian Selectors, Says They Should Resign if They Have Any Sense of Responsibility.

The four-match test series sees India leading by 2-1 currently. Rohit Sharma-led side were all guns blazing in the first two Test clashes. Meanwhile, Australia found a way back under the leadership of Steve Smith and registered their first win of the series by clinching the third test convincingly. Spinner Nathan Lyon scalped 11 wickets in both innings, which lead to the Indian batting collapse. Matthew Kuhnemann complemented Nathan in the bowling, who took a fifer in the first innings to restrict India to a mere 109-run total. The Indian spin attack comprising Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also put on a decent show. However, the batting failure led to India's first loss of the series. The final test to be played in Ahmedabad is assumed to be another battle between spinners. As both the teams possess some quality spin attack, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Michael Kasprowicz, Former Australia Pacer, Says 'Don’t Believe in the Hype Around Pitches in India'.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alex Carey (AUS) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Usman Khawaja (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Chetaswar Pujara (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) could be our All-rounders

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Nathan Lyon (AUS), Matthew Kuhnemann (AUS), Umesh Yadav (IND) could form the bowling attack

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Alex Carey (AUS), Usman Khwaja (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Cheteshswar Pujara (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Matthew Kuhnemann (AUS), Umesh Yadav (IND)

Nathan Lyon (AUS) could be named as the captain of your IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Ravindra Jadeja (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

