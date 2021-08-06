The Day 3 of the first test match between India and England at Trent Bridge was splattered with great performances from both sides. James Anderson, Ollie Robinson were the top performers from the English team. Whereas for the Indian team we had KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who did well with the bat. In this article, we shall bring to you the stat highlights of the game, but before that let's see how the match panned out for both sides. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the unbeaten batsmen for India. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights.

Just when we thought that KL Rahul would reach the 100-run mark, James Anderson sprung into action and sent him to the pavilion on the score of 84. Robinson who was also bowling deadly deliveries which were pitch-perfect in terms of line and length also attacked the Indian batsmen. Amid collapsing Indian inning, Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century and Bumrah chipped in with vital runs. He slammed three boundaries and a maximum. India got bundled out on 278 runs. Now, let's have a look at the stats of the match below:

#Ravindra Jadeja went past 2,000 Test runs with a half-century.

#James Anderson becomes the third-highest wicket-taker in Test Cricket. He has now scalped 621 wickets from 163 matches. He surpassed Anil Kumble's record of 619 Test wickets.

# James Anderson has surpassed Harbhajan Singh to scalped most wickets against any opponent. He has scalped 87 wickets against India.

# Ollie Robinson picked his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests.

The play was called off due to rains and at stumps, England had not lost a wicket and the scoreboard read ENG 25/0 in 12 Overs. Day 4 shall resume at 3.00 pm IST and the Indian fans would be hoping for rains to stay away.

