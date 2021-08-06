06 Aug, 15:13 (IST) India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Live Score Updates Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India from the Trent Bridge Stadium. The visitors are 125/4 at the end of Day 2's play and trail by 58 runs.

India and England will be aiming to take a step closer to a win in the opening match of the five-game Test series when the two teams face each other on Day 3 which will be played on August 06, 2021 (Friday) at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. Meanwhile, we bring you IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 live score updates and commentary along with all the action. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Stat Highlights.

Rain played spoilsport on Day 2 as the latter half of the play was abandoned with India playing at 125/4. The visitors will be the happier of the two teams heading into the third day but know they still have work to do and need to keep their focus.

Meanwhile, England have managed to crawl back into the game after they looked down following India’s opening stand. James Anderson’s quick-fire double has given the Three Lions hope and they will be aiming to capitalise on the newfound confidence.

KL Rahul has been the pick of the Indian batsmen as he scored his 12th half-century in the longer format and will be aiming to convert the start into a big score. Meanwhile, England will look to make early inroads and keep India on the back foot.