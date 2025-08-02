Mumbai, August 2: At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs. Let's look at the top performers from Day 2.

1. Gus Atkinson

Gus Atkinson (Photo Credit: X/@englandcricket)

The comeback man completed his fifer, as he finished 5/33 against India. Rohit Sharma Arrives at The Oval To Attend Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

2. Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna (Photo credit: SonyLIV)

The tall-lanky fast bowler from Karnataka finished with 4/62.

3. Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley after scoring a century (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ZakCrawleyFan)

The English opener was pretty aggressive, as he dominated the Indian bowlers and scored 64 off 57 balls, lacing with fourteen boundaries.

4. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Earlier, Dale Steyn predicted that the Indian pacer would get a fifer in this Test match, but he managed with 4/86 in the first innings, though another innings left. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: England Pacer Gus Atkinson Continues Fine Run With Red Ball, Takes Five-Wicket Haul Against India at The Oval.

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

The Southpaw from Mumbai smacked some amazing shots and remained unbeaten on 51 off 49 deliveries, with seven fours, and two maximums at the end of the Day.