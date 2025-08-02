Mumbai, August 2: At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs. Let's look at the top performers from Day 2.
1. Gus Atkinson
The comeback man completed his fifer, as he finished 5/33 against India. Rohit Sharma Arrives at The Oval To Attend Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).
2. Prasidh Krishna
The tall-lanky fast bowler from Karnataka finished with 4/62.
3. Zak Crawley
The English opener was pretty aggressive, as he dominated the Indian bowlers and scored 64 off 57 balls, lacing with fourteen boundaries.
4. Mohammed Siraj
Earlier, Dale Steyn predicted that the Indian pacer would get a fifer in this Test match, but he managed with 4/86 in the first innings, though another innings left. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: England Pacer Gus Atkinson Continues Fine Run With Red Ball, Takes Five-Wicket Haul Against India at The Oval.
5. Yashasvi Jaiswal
The Southpaw from Mumbai smacked some amazing shots and remained unbeaten on 51 off 49 deliveries, with seven fours, and two maximums at the end of the Day.