Rohit Sharma was seen arriving at The Oval in London to attend Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on Saturday, August 2. The 'Hitman',as he is famously known, had retired from Test cricket earlier this year and would look forward to watching a relatively young team under Shubman Gill's captaincy take on England in what is expected to be a decisive day in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. In a video on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen wearing a black jacket over a white T-shirt and a grey cap as he showed his ticket to the security officials before entering The Oval. Rohit Sharma had earlier confirmed that he would continue to lead the India National Cricket Team in ODIs. India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th Test 2025 Day 3: Get Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match.

Rohit Sharma Arrives at The Oval to Attend IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025

#WATCH | United Kingdom | Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma arrives at The Oval in London for #INDvsEND Fifth Test Day 3 match. pic.twitter.com/rM6MXMsazd — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

