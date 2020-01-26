India vs New Zealand Highlights 2nd T20I 2020: KL Rahul Stars in IND's Seven-Wicket Win

India win by seven wickets! That's it! Shivam Dube hits the winning runs as India chase 133 with ease. With this victory, India now go 2-0 up in the series. KL Rahul stars with yet another good performance, he finishes unbeaten on 57 off 50 balls and guided his side home. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Full Scorecard. OUT! New Zealand finally manage to break this wicket. Tim Southee takes a good catch down the ground. Ish Sodhi picks Shreyas Iyer's wicket. But this is too late for the Kiwis. S Iyer c Southee b Ish Sodhi 44(33) Another big over comes India's way. The visitors now need 16 more runs to win in four overs. Tickner conceded 14 runs in this over. India look set to double their lead. New Zealand continue to be poor in the field. Meanwhile, KL Rahul notches up yet another half-century. This is an expensive over from Hamish Bennett, concedes 16 runs. A mix-up between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer almost cost India a wicket. New Zealand had an opportunity to pick a wicket and it goes down begging. India now need 46 more runs to win off 36 balls. The partnership between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer is now worth 43 off 46 balls. Rahul is batting on 41 off 40 balls while Iyer is on 21 off 20 balls. New Zealand need to break this stand to put a foot back in the game. Good over this for India. Ish Sodhi was bowling well, just missed his length and Shreyas Iyer smashed him for a six over long-on region. 13 runs from this over. That makes it better for India now. Good tight over by Ish Sodhi, keeps it down to three in this over. Is that pressure building up on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer? The required run-rate is just over seven runs per over. Halfway through and India is scoring at six runs per over. The visitors need 73 runs more to win off 60 balls. India have wickets in hand and this shouldn't be a problem. KL Rahul collects his another boundary as Mitchell Santner continues. Seven runs from this over. The partnership between Rahul and Shreyas Iyer is now developing. Both are rotating strike comfortably.

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Updates of Second T20I: Eden Park in Auckland will continue to host New Zealand and India as these two teams meet in the second match of the five-game T20I series. The Virat Kohli-led side won the series opener and now will have their eyes set on doubling the lead. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping to bounce back and draw level in the series. Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 live score updates. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

Thanks to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s half-centuries, India chased down 204 in the first T20I with an over to spare. Rahul set the tone, and then Iyer made sure he finished the game. Kohli and others did well to chip in with significant contributions.

For New Zealand, opener Colin Munro, skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor scored half-centuries. However, the team still fell 15-20 runs short as towards the end of their innings Indian bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal, did an excellent job to stop the run flow. Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ on TV and Online.

The dimensions at the Eden Park are bit smaller than other international venues, and thus batsmen found it easier to clear the ropes. For second T20I it appears same pitch will be used, and that could result in spinners getting some assistance from the relatively slower wicket. It will be interesting to see if teams load their respective playing XIs with an extra spinner or not.