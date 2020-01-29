India win the Super Over! Phew! What a game and what an end! India come from behind to win the Super Over. With this the series goes India's way! Rohit Sharma steals the show with two back to back sixes to finish this for India. But it is Mohammed Shami's last over that made the Super Over possible. He did well to take this to Super Over, otherwise India were set to end as a losing side. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Full Scorecard. Sixth Ball, Southee to Rohit: 6 runs, India win the Super Over. Rohit goes over long-off for a huge six. Two back to back sixes for Rohit. India win series, maiden T20I series win in New Zealand for the Men in Blue. Fifth Ball, Southee to Rohit: 6 runs Fourth Ball, Southee to Rahul: 1 run Third Ball, Southee to Rahul: 4 runs Second Ball, Southee to Rohit: 1 run. First Ball, Southee to Rohit: 2 runs. Sixth Ball, Bumrah to Guptill: 4 runs. So, New Zealand finish with 17 runs in the Super Over. India will have to get 18 in the Super Over. Tim Southee will bowl the Super Over for New Zealand. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are the two Indian batsmen. Fifth Ball, Bumrah to Williamson: 1 run, bye Fourth Ball, Bumrah to Williamson: 4 runs

3rd T20I 2020, NZ vs IND Live Match Blog and Score Updates: In the third T20I of the five-match series, India and New Zealand take on each other at Seddon Park in Hamilton. India after winning the first two matches lead the series 2-0 and now will be looking for their first T20I series win in India. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping to bounce back and stay alive in the series.

KL Rahul has been in great form for India and has been one of the reasons for team India’s success. The wicket-keeper batsman while opening the inning scored half-centuries in first and second T20I as well. While in the first T20I, he smashed quick-fire 56 off 27 balls as India chased down 204. In the second T20I, the right-handed batsman scored unbeaten 57 off 50 balls on a slightly difficult wicket to guide his side home in chase of parry 133. All eyes will be on him as fans will be hoping that he completes his hat-trick of the fifties. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

There is a strong possibility that India could go in with unchanged playing XI. However, the inclusion of pacer Navdeep Saini in place of Shardul Thakur cannot be ruled out. No other change is on the cards for team India.

Hosts New Zealand could make a couple of changes to their playing XI. Scott Kuggeleijn is all set to get his first game of the series. The Blackcaps are likely to pick Daryl Mitchell as well that means Hamish Bennett and Blair Tickner could be dropped.