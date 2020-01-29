Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ on TV and Online

Shreyas Iyer in action (Photo Credits: IANS)

3rd T20 IND vs NZ Live Streaming and Free Telecast Details Online on DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports and DD National: India and New Zealand face-off in the third T20I. The Men in Blue lead the five-match series 2-0 and now will be looking to make it 3-0. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, face a must-win situation to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, fans will be keen to catch live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 online. So, apart from NZ vs IND T20I free live streaming details, fans can find below match time in IST as well. The India vs New Zealand T20 can be watched online and on TV via options like DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports, Star Sports and Hotstar which will bring us the free live telecast and live streaming as well. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

India won the first two T20Is while chasing. In the series opener, the visitors chased down 204 and then in the second match of the series, they were set a paltry target of 133. In both the matches, KL Rahul, batting as an opener scored a half-century. The wicket-keeper batsman will be looking to do the same in this fixture as well.

Hosts New Zealand will be hoping to bounce back in the series before it is too late. If Kiwis lose this game, the series will go to India. So, the Kane Williamson-led side will have to be at their absolute best to beat India. India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2020, Key Players: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Colin Munro and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Hamilton.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I takes place on January 29 (Wednesday). The IND vs NZ T20 match will begin at 12:20 PM IST, with the toss at 01:50 PM. Seddon Park in Hamilton continues to be the venue for IND vs NZ third T20I 2020.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of New Zealand 2020. So, India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be telecast live across Star Sports channels. Third IND vs NZ T20I will be telecast live on Star’s regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Bangla as well. The NZ vs IND 3rd T20I 2020 will be available on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD with English commentary. Fans can tune into Star Sports Hindi 1/HD to watch IND vs NZ T20 match live in Hindi commentary. The India vs New Zealand T20 match will be available on DD Sports as well but only for DD Free Dish and DD’s terrestrial network users. DD National used to provide free live telecast of India matches, but they have stopped doing so now.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online

As Star Sports network has the telecast rights of India’s tour of New Zealand, the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- Hotstar online. For NZ vs IND 3rd T20 2020 live streaming online, fans can access Hotstar mobile app or its official website. The IND vs NZ T20 free live streaming will be available for Jio users. Non-Jio users will have to subscribe to Hotstar premium by paying a nominal fee. If you are not able to watch the match live, we at LatestLY we provide the free live score updates of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2020 in Hamilton. Will KL Rahul shine once again? Or will Blackcaps finally open their account in the series? All the questions will be answered once IND vs NZ match starts.