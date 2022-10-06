India Women (IN-W) will battle it out against Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the thirteenth T20I of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on October 7 (Friday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The high-intensity clash between the two nemesis will kick-start at 01:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs PAK-W T20 face-off in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match, Here Are Results of IND W vs PAK W Last 5 T20I Encounters.

India Women and Pakistan Women will play first time against each other in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20I. So far, India and Pakistan have played three matches in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup and while Indi are undefeated Pakistan suffered a shock loss to Thailand. With India placed at the top of the points table, Pakistan has secured the second spot. Apparently, the two sides seem to be current favourites for the continental championship title of this edition. While for Friday's clash, peeking into the previous stats, India have a formidable record backing them against Pakistan Women in T20I format, thus women in blue have an upper hand in the upcoming match.

IN-W vs PK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Muneeba Ali (PAK-W) could be taken as Wicket-keepers

IN-W vs PK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Sidra Ameen (PAK-W), Sabbhineni Meghana (PAK-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IN-W vs PK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounder - Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be our all-rounder

IN-W vs PK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Sadia Iqbal (PK-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND-W), Diana Baig (PAK-W) could form the bowling attack

IN-W vs PK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Muneeba Ali (PAK-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Sidra Ameen (PAK-W), Sabbhineni Meghana (PAK-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Sadia Iqbal (PAK-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND-W), Diana Baig (PAK-W).

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

