The thirteenth T20I of the ongoing 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20 will witness the two arch-rivals India Women and Pakistan Women clashing in a high-intensity contest on 07 October. With both the teams doing well in the 2022 Asia Cup so far and topping the table, a close battle is anticipated on Friday. The head-to-head stats aren't quite pleasing for Pakistan Women as they have won just two out of 12 T20I against India Women, all-in-all. Meanwhile, the women in blue look clearly dominating in the shortest format with 10 wins including a recent one being in the Commonwealth games in July. Ahead of the clash between India and Pakistan in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup, let's take a look at the last five head-to-head T20I matches between the two sides and their outcomes. When is India vs Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup 2022? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK T20I Match

IND-W vs PAK-W, 31 July 2022: India Women won by 8 wickets

In the fifth group stage match of the T20I tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth games, India Women locked the horns with Pakistan Women. The latter after winning the toss, elected to bat first. IND-W successfully attained early momentum as bowlers collectively dismissed the whole Pakistani side on 99 runs in 20 overs. Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav each scalped two wickets. PAK-W opener, Muneeba Ali top scored 32 off 30 balls. In response, Smriti Mandhana's class performance of 63 from 42 aided India Women to clinch the match in 11.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand and 38 balls remaining.

IND-W vs PAK-W, 11 November 2018: India Women won by 7 wickets

In the fifth group stage match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018-19, India Women after winning the toss invited Pakistan women to bat first. IN-W got early breakthroughs in the form of Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail and Javeria Khan as PAK-W was reeling on 30/3. Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar stitched an impactful fourth-wicket partnership after both smashed half-centuries to aid PAK-W to a 133-run total. In response, India's opening stand of 73 runs between captain Mithali Raj who scored 56 and Smriti Mandhana who made 26 runs, gave India an ideal start. After dismissing both the openers, Pakistan Women couldn't do much with the ball and lost by seven wickets.

IND-W vs PAK-W, 9 June 2018: India Women won by 7 wickets

In the 13th match of Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan Women elected to bat first. India's Ekta Bisht delivered a sensational spell of 3/14 in 4 overs along with early breakthroughs by Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Anju Patel and Poonam Patel, that restricted Pakistan Women to a meagre score of 72 runs in 20 overs. Except, for Sana Mir who remained unbeaten on 20 and Nahida Khan who scored 18, no other batter could cross the double figures. In response, India women looked in trouble after Anam Amin got two early wickets of Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma as India were 2 for 5 in 3 overs. For India, however, it just needed Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to score some runs to get through the paltry total of 77 runs. Mandhana contributed 38 while Kaur generated 34 runs in her innings to lead India to a 7 wickets win with 23 balls remaining.

IND-W vs PAK-W, 04 December 2016: India Women won by 17 runs

In the final of the Asian Cricket Council Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup 2016/17, India women won the toss and elected to bat first. Mithali Raj's unbeaten 73 off 65 remained the only standout performance in India's final total of 121 runs in 20 overs. Jhulan Goswami to some extent also proved handy and smashed 17 off 10 down the order. Anam Amin scalped two wickets. As Pakistan came into bat, Ayesha Zafar lost her wicket to Julan Goswami on 15 runs. And in the very next over Asmavia Iqbal got dismissed on Shikha Pandey's delivery as Pakistan were 2-28. Javeria Khan and captain Bisma Maroof pulled off some runs as they added 22 and 25 respectively. However, Indian bowlers kept things tight and successfully restricted PK-W on 104 in 20 overs, winning by 17 runs.

IND-W vs PAK-W, 29 November 2016: India Women won by 5 wickets

In the 7th match of the Asian Cricket Council Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup 2016/17, India invited Pakistan to bat first. Indian bowlers struck early on to dismiss the top order batters Bisma Maroof and Javeria Khan followed by Ayesha Zafar who was looking good on 28 runs. Nain Abidi remained unbeaten on 37, but due to no support from another end, PK-W could just put 97 on the board from 20 overs. Ekta Bisht scalped three, Anju Patil and Harmanpreet Kaur both took two wickets. In response, Mithali Raj at the top smashed 36 runs while India lost Smriti Mandhana at a score of 27 runs. With a further couple of wickets falling in the middle as Pakistan made the score look really difficult to chase for India, Harmanpreet Kaur finally joined the party alongside Raj at the top to lead India to a five-wicket victory with 4 balls remaining.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2022 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).