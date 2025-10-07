New Delhi, October 6: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has issued a clarification on the unusual run-out of Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali during the 2025 Women’s World Cup clash against India, saying that the third umpire was ‘entirely correct’ in adjudging her as run-out. The incident happened on the last ball of the fourth over of Pakistan’s chase at the R Premadasa Stadium when Muneeba initially survived an lbw appeal off Kranti Gaud, as India chose not to review despite replays later showing three reds. Muneeba Ali Run Out Video: Third Umpire's Decision Sparks Controversy After Pakistan Opener Adjudged Out During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

But Muneeba had wandered out of her crease, and a throw from Deepti Sharma hit the stumps. Though Muneeba did ground her bat, it was in the air when the throw from Deepti hit the stumps. Though the on-field call was not out, a second look from the third umpire Kerrin Klaaste revealed her bat was airborne at the moment the ball from Deepti struck the stumps, leading to her dismissal for just two. IND vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Opener Muneeba Ali’s Contentious Run-Out Against India Sparks Controversy.

Watch Muneeba Ali's Run Put Video:

What just happened there? 😮👀 Appeal? Not out? But wait... Deepti Sharma's sharp instincts helped #TeamIndia get the first breakthrough! 💪🏻🇮🇳 Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/CdmEhf3jle#CWC25 👉 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/TVxuoGfYC4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2025

The decision sparked animated scenes, with Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana Khan saying to the fourth umpire Kim Cotton that Muneeba had grounded her bat and, with no intention of taking a run, the dismissal should be changed. Now MCC reaffirmed in its clarification on Monday that the Laws of Cricket were applied accurately in the decision to give Muneeba run-out. Why Muneeba Ali Was Given Run Out During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match? Check Law As Third Umpire’s Decision Sparks Controversy.

MCC's Statement on Muneeba Ali's Run Out in IND-W vs PAK-W Match

MCC explains Muneeba Ali Run out. — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) October 6, 2025

It first touched upon the suggestion that Muneeba could have been protected by Law 30.1.2, which goes as, “a batter shall not be considered to be out of his/her ground if, in running or diving towards his/her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his/her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of his/her person or bat, or between the bat and person.”

“This Law means that if you are running or diving towards the end that the stumps are broken, and you ground your bat or person behind the line, you are not out if you then lose contact with the ground and the wicket is subsequently broken. Muneeba had grounded her bat beyond the popping crease after being hit on the pads, and her bat subsequently lifted. Isn’t this exactly what the Law covers?” Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided As Muneeba Ali's Run Out Decision Creates Controversy During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

“The answer to that is no – the Law specifically only covers a player who is running or diving - and Muneeba was not moving towards her ground. She had taken guard from beyond the popping crease and at no time did her feet move back into her ground.”

“This Law, which was introduced in 2010 and is sometimes referred to as the ‘bouncing bat Law’, is to protect a batter who inadvertently loses contact with the ground as they move towards the stumps, either with their bat bouncing up or just with both their feet being airborne through the natural process of running.” “It does not protect a batter who is turning for another run, overbalancing, or who – as in Muneeba’s case – simply lifts their bat into the air. The third umpire was entirely correct to give this Out,” said the MCC.

It further said that Muneeba was rightly adjudged as run-out. “It’s a Run out – although she was not attempting a run, and it was not a No ball, the wicket was not broken by the wicket-keeper without the intervention of another fielder – it was instead a fielder who threw it. So the decision, correctly given by the umpires, is Out, Run out.” Coming to the match, India posted 247 on a sluggish pitch before bundling out Pakistan for 159 to get a huge 88-run win and register their 12th win over the arch-rivals in women’s ODIs. The win also meant India climbed to the top of the points table of the eight-team competition.

India’s win was set up by three-fers from fast bowler Kranti Gaud and off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, apart from a late cameo of 35 not out by wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and Harleen Deol top-scoring with 46. India will next face South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9, before taking on defending champions Australia at the same venue on October 12. Pakistan, meanwhile, will take on Australia in Colombo on October 8.

