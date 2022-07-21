Brimming with confidence, India would be taking on West Indies in a three-match ODI series, the first of which gets underway on July 22, Friday. The match would be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue would surely hope that despite the absence of some big names, they can pull off a series victory against West Indies after having defeated England on their home turf few days ago. This ODI series is also an opportunity for some of the backup players of the Indian side to step up and show that they can be mainstays in the main Indian XI. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Trinidad

West Indies on the other hand, are entering this series on the back of a whitewash against Bangladesh in the same format. Nicholas Pooran would have a real task at hand as he faces up against a tough Indian team, who despite the presence of some top stars, look to be an indomitable threat.

Skippered by Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of Rohit Sharma, this series would be a crucial one for many players, including the captain himself. Dhawan did not have a good outing in the England ODIs barring the first game and would want to lead from the front while opening the innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan might be his opening partner with the latter's chances of being picked are more for India to maintain the right-left combination.

In Virat Kohli's absence, Shreyas Iyer would be given an opportunity to prove a point. Suryakumar Yadav walks in at four and Deepak Hooda at five. Sanju Samson can be slotted in the side as the keeper-batter at six followed by vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja.

Arshdeep Singh would be expected to play a part in this game after being sidelined due to an injury in England. Mohammed Siraj is the leader of this pack which also would have Prasidh Krishna. Yuzvendra Chahal would be the other spinner apart from Jadeja.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI against West Indies

India Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).