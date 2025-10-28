Mumbai, October 28: India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared an update on Shreyas Iyer, who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital after sustaining a spleen laceration, saying the batter is stable and was replying to the messages over phone. Shreyas Iyer suffered the injury while taking the catch of Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carry during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was immediately taken to the hospital for further evaluation and was later admitted there to the ICU. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Wishes Shreyas Iyer Speedy Recovery After Suffering Laceration Injury to the Spleen During Third ODI Against Australia (See Post).

'We spoke to him. At least on the first day, when we got to know that he had an injury, I called him first. Then I got to know that he didn't have a phone. Then I called my physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, you cannot be sure of anything."

"We have been talking to him for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable. And the doctor is also there with him. But he will be under supervision for the next few days. So it's looking good. But he has been replying, so that is good," said Suryakumar ahead of the first T20I against Australia."

"He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable. And the doctor is also there with him. But he will be under supervision for the next few days. So it's looking good. But he has been replying, so that is good," he added. Shreyas Iyer out of ICU, Stable After Spleen Laceration Injury in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, Says Sources.

The injury, which was initially believed to be a rib cage issue, turned out to be more serious than first thought, as BCCI confirmed that the scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen, which prompted Iyer’s admission to the ICU in a Sydney hospital.

However, sources told IANS that Iyer has been moved out of the ICU, and team management remains in close contact with him and is keeping a constant watch on his recovery. Moreover, Suryakumar also provided an update on Nitish Kumar Reddy, who missed the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney due to a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second match in Adelaide.

"He is doing fine; yesterday he did some bit of running and batting also in the nets. Today he wanted to take a break, as it was an optional practice, but we came to the ground because we had a team meeting, and he wanted to stay with the group," he said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).