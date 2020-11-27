Australia defeated India in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. Set a mammoth target of 375, India were restricted to 308 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. With this win, Australia take a 1-0 lead in the series. Despite openers putting up a half-century stand, India lost too many wickets in the middle and were left struggling at 101/4. Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya fought back with 128-run stand for the fifth wicket but that was not enough for the visitors. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Highlights.

Dhawan was dismissed on an individual score of 74 off 86 balls and that opened the gates for Australia. Soon after Dhawan, Pandya (90) was sent back as well with score reading 247/6. India never recovered from that and eventually lost the game by 66 runs. Here are some stat highlights from the match. Virat Kohli & Co Brutally Trolled Online Following India’s 66-Run Loss Against Australia in 1st ODI 2020.

# This is India’s fourth successive defeat in ODIs, first time since Jan 2016 they have lost four games in a row.

# 682 is the second highest aggregate in an ODI in Australia.

# Steve Smith scored third-fastest (62) century for Australia in ODIs.

# Jasprit Bumrah picked an ODI wicket after 46.5 overs.

# Aaron Finch now has second-most (6) centuries as Australian captain in ODIs.

# Yuzvendra Chahal recorded most expensive figures (89/1 in 10 overs) by an Indian bowler in ODIs.

Earlier batting first, thanks too centuries by Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, Australia posted a huge total on board. While Finch scored 114 and Smith contributed with 105. Apart from these two, Glenn Maxwell played a cameo of45 off 19 balls.

