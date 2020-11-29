Spectators returned to the international cricket for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown during the ongoing India vs Australia One-Day International (ODI) series. Earlier, the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) and England’s international fixtures were played in front of the empty stadiums. Crowd also returned in New Zealand as they host West Indies for a bilateral series. In Australia only 50% of the stadium’s capacity have been given the permission to fill in. Meanwhile, Amul’s latest topical is about the spectators’ return and it gets very creative with its latest offering. Diego Maradona Dead: Amul Pays Tribute to Legendary Argentine Footballer in Its Latest Topical.

The three-match ODI series began on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and saw fans cheering for the two teams. SCG is the venue for second ODI as well as fans continued to throng the venue, though in limited numbers. Amul’s topical reflected on the development and wrote, Fantastic sight!” The topical also has a tagline, which reads, “lots of support.” Miss You MS Dhoni! Fans Take to Twitter After Wicket-Keeper KL Rahul Misses Run-Out Chance During India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020!

Here’s Amul’s Latest Topical

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI. The two teams will next face-off in T20Is and Test matches. Crowd will be allowed to watch the matches inside stadiums throughout India’s tour of Australia 2020-21.

