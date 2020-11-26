Amul in its latest topical has paid tributes to Diego Maradona. The legendary Argentine footballer died on November 25 at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires following a heart attack. Maradona was 60 and was regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Not just common people, celebrities from all walks of the life reacted to Maradona’s sad demise and paid rich tributes to the iconic sports figure. Diego Maradona Passes Away: 10 Facts About the Argentinian Legendary Footballer Who Died Following Heart Attack Aged 60.

Meanwhile, Amul in its latest topical wrote, “Tribute to one of the greatest footballers of all time!” The topical mentions ‘The Foot of God’ with reference to Maradona’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal. Diego Maradona Dies At 60: Fans Gather in Naples to Mourn the Death of Former Napoli Star (See Pics and Videos).

Here’s Amul’s Latest Topical

#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of the greatest footballers of all time! pic.twitter.com/FRfKrW0YbA — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 26, 2020

Earlier in November, Maradona had undergone a surgery for a brain clot and was then discharged from hospital. In one of his health updates, it was reported that the legendary footballer was doing well and was continuing his recovery at home.

