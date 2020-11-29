After losing the opening ODI by 66 runs, India haven’t either made a great start against Australia in the second ODI with openers David Warner and Aaron Finch aggregating more than 100 runs for the first wicket. Although the bowlers didn’t get many wicket-taking opportunities, Indian fielders got the chance to draw the first blood, but they couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Wicket-keeper KL Rahul couldn’t collect a throw from Virat Kohli as Warner survived a run-out scare. Fans were indeed not impressed by Rahul’s efforts as they slammed the wicket-keeper. While doing so, they also compared the youngster to India’s legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni. India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

The incidence took place in the first ball of 15th over. Warner received a full toss from Yuzvendra Chahal which he guided to Shreyas Iyer at covers. The fielder fired the ball to the batsman’s end – trying to run Warner out. However, Rahul failed to gather the ball neatly as the dangerous southpaw got a lifeline. Fans aren’t used to see many mistakes from Indian wicket-keeper as MS Dhoni did a tremendous job behind the stumps during his tenure. Hence, Rahul’s mistake ignited a lot of comparisons. Have a look at how netizens reacted! Virat Kohli Becomes 8th Indian Cricketer to Make 250 ODI Appearances.

Dhoni Comparisons!!

#AskTheExpert Isn't Dhoni's hand moves faster to give that mili second advantage in close run out situation of warner missed by KL Rahul ??🙄@SonySportsIndia@bhogleharsha@imAagarkar — Shashi Jha (@Jhashashi2510) November 29, 2020

Trolling!!

Time for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to stand below Dhoni's statue and cry, " Laut aao bapu 😭😭😭"#INDvsAUS — Shy Baba™ (@Dhruv_Axom) November 29, 2020

Missing MSD!!

Harsha Bhogle said " MS DHONI used to keep his hands close to the stumps but kl Rahul had to drag down to the wicket". Missing MSD☹️#AUSvIND #MSDhoni @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/JTgh1nNg2Z — Definitely NOT 💛 (@RoyHaryaksha) November 29, 2020

Dhoni's Stumping!!

No offence to KLRahul but when it comes to lightning fast stumping dhoni is better👍💥 ||#INDvAUS || — 🏃‍♀️··🚶‍♂️ (@likith_09) November 29, 2020

Poor Keeping!!

Missing Dhoni 😭😭 . Poor stumping Kl Rahul — Ananth (@Anantthh) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Australia won the toss in Sydney and elected to bat first. Australian openers continued their good form as they gave their side another stellar start. India certainly need to take quick wickets to go back in the hunt.

