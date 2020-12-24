After suffering a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the opening Test, Team India are under the pump ahead of the second and Boxing-Day Test match against Australia. Moreover, expectant father Virat Kohli and injured pacer Mohammed Shami will not participate in the remainder of the series. Hence, fielding a potent playing XI in the second Test will be a challenge for stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill are two of the multiple inclusions expected in visiting side’s XI and the duo was spotted in nets. The official Instagram page of Indian Cricket Team shared their practice-session videos on Instagram, indicating their addition for the Melbourne clash. Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara and Others Sweat It Out in Nets.

If Shubman gets a go in the second Test, he’s expected to replace opener Prithvi Shaw who had a torrid time in the Pink-Ball Test. The youngster didn’t look comfortable at all as he survived only six balls in two innings. Hence, Gill’s Test debut is on the cards, and he’s leaving no stones unturned in polishing his skills. On the other hand, Jadeja is expected to replace specialist batsman Hanuma Vihari. The southpaw sustained a concussion injury in the T20I series, but looks fit now and must be raring to take the field. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant In.

Ravindra Jadeja Back In Nets!!

Shubman Gill Looks In Good Touch!!

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj are the other three names who’ll ply their trade in the Boxing-Day Test. On the other hand, Australia also some injury concerns as dashing opener David Warner is yet to recover from his hamstring injury. At the same time, Sean Abbott – who also suffered a concussion – has regained full fitness but can’t join the team due to COVID-19 protocols.

