Team India face an uphill task as they take on Australia in the second Test of the four-match series. The Boxing-Day Test gets underway on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Tim Paine’s men won the first Day-Night Test by eight wickets and are leading the four-match series 1-0. On the other hand, the visitors have many things to worry about. With Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami not participating in remaining fixtures, fielding a potent XI will be India’s first challenge. Also, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane has the onus of leading the team from the front. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IND vs AUS match. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant In.

Speaking of the first Test match, India were neck to neck in the majority of the contest, and they even got a healthy first-innings lead of 53 runs. However, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood jolted their batting line-up in the third innings as India were restricted for just 36 runs – their lowest Test total. Aussies eventually went on to win the game on the third day and will be determined to replicate their heroics. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-minus India will have to put an extraordinary effort to get the favourable result. On the eve of the game, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team. Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill Sweat It Out in Nets, Expected to be Named in Playing XI.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. Tim Paine (AUS) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS) and Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounder for your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Josh Hazlewood (AUS) are the five bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tim Paine (AUS), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Pat Cummins (AUS) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Steve Smith (AUS) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

