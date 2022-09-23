Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing as he and Dinesh Karthik helped India beat Australia by six wickets in the 2nd T20I at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on September 23. The Indian captain has been in sublime form on the night as he ended with 46 runs off just 20 deliveries and Karthik came out to score 10 off 2 as India levelled the series 1-1 in style with the decider to be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma Helps India Beat Australia in 2nd T20I:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)