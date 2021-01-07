Australia ended opening day’s play in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against India in a good position. The hosts added 166 for two in 55 overs on day marred by rain. Debutant Will Pucovski scored half-century before he was dismissed by uniter debutant Navdeep Saini. At close of play on day one, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were batting on 67 and 31 respectively. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights: AUS 166/2 At Stumps.

Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss and soon lost opening batsman David Warner. The left-handed batsman, who missed first two Tests, was caught at first slip off Mohammed Siraj with Australia’s total reading 6 for one. Will Pucovski Concussion History: Youngster has Battled Nine Concussions Before Making his Test Debut.

Debutant Pucovski and Labuschagne then steadied the ship as rain interrupted the play. The duo added century stand for the second wicket as Indian bowlers failed to capitalise the stop-start opportunity. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights from day one. Mohammed Siraj Breaks Down in Tears During National Anthem at the Start of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 at SCG (Watch Video).

# Navdeep Saini becomes India’s 299th Test cricketer.

# Will Pucovski becomes Australia’s 460th Test cricketer.

# Pucovski became 82nd Australian Test player to score a fifty in the debut match.

# Saini is the fifth Indian whose first Test wicket came by dismissing another debutant.

# Labuschagne scored his ninth Test fifty and first against India.

Saini eventually got rid of Pucovski as he trapped him in front of the wickets. The right-handed batsman scored 62 off 110 balls and made most of the chances he got after being dropped twice. Labuschagne and Smith then took Australia forward with an unbeaten 60-run stand for the third wicket.

