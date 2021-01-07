An emotional Mohammed Siraj was in tears during the National Anthem at the start of the India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Siraj despite recently losing his father stayed with the team in Australia. The fast-bowler made his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and had an impressive outing, he ended up picking five wickets in the match. Siraj, who is playing his second Test, broke down when India’s National Anthem was being played. Navdeep Saini Test Debut: Young Pacer Receives Cap from Jasprit Bumrah at the Start of India vs Australia 3rd Test (Watch Video).

Interestingly, Siraj, who shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah, struck early as he removed David Warner. The Australia opening batsman was caught in the first slip by Cheteshwar Pujara after Australia opted to bat bat first. The play was then stopped due to the rain.

Love the emotion shown by Mohammed Siraj at the singing of the Indian National Anthem 👍🏼@BCCI @bhogleharsha @ICC @HTSportsNews #INDvAUS — Anil Singh (@Singh02017) January 6, 2021

🤫🤫🤫 Welcome back to Test cricket, David Warner... He chases one from Mohammed Siraj and goes early doors. He even got a bit of a send-off 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ijfWBYLEWf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

The four-match series between India and Australia nicely poised with both the teams having won a game each. Both the teams are now looking to gain an unassailable lead in the series before the final Test. India named Rohit Sharma and debutant Navdeep Saini in their playing XI as the duo replaced Mayank Agarwal and injured Umesh Yadav.

