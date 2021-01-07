Australia’s latest Test debutant Will Pucovski has been in the news even before making it to the national side. The right-handed batsman was handed his baggy green at the start of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The 22-year-old batsman was set to make his debut in the series opener but he suffered a concussion. The youngster suffered a blow on his helmet during a practice match and was thus ruled out of the first two Tests against India. Mohammed Siraj Breaks Down in Tears During National Anthem at the Start of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 at SCG (Watch Video).

Pucovski finally made his Test debut and he was named in Australia’s playing XI for the Sydney Test. The young batsman grabbed the opportunity with both the hands and scored a debut half-century. Pucovski was lucky in his innings as he was dropped a couple of times.

Nonetheless, Pucovski scored 62 off 110 balls before being trapped in front of the wickets by another debutant Navdeep Saini. During his stay, he slammed four fours as well.

Nine Concussions!

The youngster has battled nine concussions before making it to the highest level. And ahead os his Test debut, Pucovski has to seek assurances from an independent neurologist with regards to his long and repeated concussion history.

India bowlers did target Pucovski with short balls but the youngster did well to keep them away. As Pucovski moves forward in his international cricket, more and more opponents will test the batsman with shorter stuff. It is going to be a long journey for Pucovski and he has to be mentally prepared and strong as well.

