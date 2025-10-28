India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025: After the three-match ODI series, the Men in Blue are set to be hosted by the Aussies once again, this time for a five-match T20I series. The first of the five T20Is is organized to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, October 29. Team India will be looking to start with a win, in order to seek revenge for the ODI series defeat. IND vs AUS 2025: India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Backs Shivam Dube’s Bowling, Says ‘He Is Very Clear With His Plans’.

The two veterans of the game, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, anchored the India national cricket team in their only win in the 2-1 loss in the ODI series. The two are not a part of the T20I squad, having retired from the format in 2024. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the Indian cricket team in this one. Mitchell Marsh will be the Australia national cricket team skipper. Read below to get an see an ideal fantasy XI, involving players from both sides for the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (IND)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Abhishek Sharma (IND), Travis Head (AUS)

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND), Josh Hazlewood (AUS). IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Manuka Oval.

Who Will Win IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Match?

Having won the 3rd ODI by a big nine-wicket margin and the Asia Cup 2025 victory, the India national cricket team must be having high morale. Besides, the Indian team looks stronger in T20Is than the Australia national cricket team. So, Team India might edge past Australia in the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025.

