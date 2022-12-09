After back-to-back defeats, India is all set to face off for one final time with Bangladesh in the third one-day international of the three-match series on Saturday, December 10. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For India, this clash is a dead rubber as they have already lost the series but as we build up towards the 2023 ODI World Cup, every game is important for preparation. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the IND vs BAN head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Chattogram

Both the ODIs played till now in the series has been eventful and full of ups and downs. India had their moments but they failed to grab the opportunities. In the 1st ODI India failed to have a good batting performance. They started well with the ball but paid the price of lackluster death bowling and poor catching. In the 2nd ODI, they had Bangladesh 6 down in quick succession but then a really big partnership by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah took Bangladesh to a winning total. Indian batting failed again except of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and a cameo by Rohit Sharma with an injured thumb. There is concerns around the Indian team camp regarding the performance along with injury issues. Captain Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen are ruled out of the series with injuries. Kuldeep Yadav is added to the squad. In all possibilities this might be the last chance for Shikhar Dhawan to prove himself before management starts exploring someone else.

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

The two sides have played each other 38 times in ODIs. India won a major portion of 30 games while Bangladesh won 7 including two in this series. One game had no result. IND vs BAN ODI 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Added to India's Squad for Third ODI Against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 Key Players

Key Players Kl Rahul (IND) Shreyas Iyer (IND) Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Virat Kohli battle with Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz vs Kuldeep Yadav will be the ones to look forward to.

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 10, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 11:00 AM

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match live on their TV.

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Umran Malik.

BAN Likely Playing 11: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.

