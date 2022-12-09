Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns with India (IND) in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, 10 December at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. The final clash will start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs BAN final ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav Added to India Squad for IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 Amidst Injuries to Key Players.

Bangladesh have already sealed the three-match series after winning the second ODI by 5 runs on Wednesday. After his talismanic innings in first ODI, Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again showed up with a match winning performance in second ODI to lead his team to a consecutive win. The bowling all-rounder smashed a maiden record breaking century at number 8 to guide his team to a respectable total, before the Bangladesh bowlers could do the job. The batting failure of India, despite a strong and experienced top order has been troublesome for visitors. India will be playing the final ODI on Saturday without regular captain Rohit Sharma after the right-handed batter sustained a thumb injury on field in the second ODI. The men in blue will hope to avoid any further humiliation before heading to the test series, meanwhile, Bangladesh will be keen to whitewash the series to end on a high note.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - KL Rahul (IND), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. India Announces 2022-23 Home Schedule With Series Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shreyas Iyer (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Mohammad Mahmudullah (BAN), Litton Das (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (IND), Ebadot Hossain (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:

KL Rahul (IND), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN),Shreyas Iyer (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Mohammad Mahmudullah (BAN), Litton Das (BAN),Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Ebadot Hossain (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) could be named as the captain of your IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be selected as the vice-captain.

