India vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2020: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Other Senior Cricketers Wish Youngsters Luck

India U19. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cheteshwar Pujara, Vijay Shankar and a host of senior Indian cricketers joined Ajinkya Rahane in wishing the Indian U19 cricket team luck as they prepare one final time to defend their ICC U19 World Cup trophy against Bangladesh in the final of 2020 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. Defending champions India will face Bangladesh in the final of the 2020 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final aiming to become the first team to lift the elite ICC trophy five times in the tournament’s history. India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2020 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to reach the final for a third successive time. The four-time winners are already the favourites to defend the title against Bangladesh U19, who will be making their debut appearance in a U19 Cricket World Cup final. India Under-19 Team Take #YuziCanDance Challenge Ahead of Final Against Bangladesh in U19 CWC 2020 (Watch Video).

“All the best to the Indian U19 team. Play the way you have been playing, the nation is behind you,” said Rahane sending his wishes to the colts from New Zealand where the Indian team is preparing for their upcoming two-match Test series. Vijay Shankar and Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha also joined Rahane in wishing the Indian U19 team. “Its a big occasion just try and enjoy it,” said Shankar, who hit his maiden T20I half-century in New Zealand. While Saha, who also reached the Kiwi Island for the two-match Test series, asked the boys to play their regular game.

Team India Senior Cricketers Wish Youngsters

“Keep up the dominating approach and blow the opposition just as you have been throughout the tournament,” said Saha, who is expected to be behind the wickets when India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begins on February 21, 2020, at Wellington. Meanwhile, Pujara urged the youngsters to keep focus as they chase history.

“First of all, I will like to congratulate the Indian U19 Cricket team for reaching the final. You have been playing outstanding cricket. Keep following the process that took you to the final and don't put yourself under pressure for the final. I am very sure you will bring home the cup.” India vs Bangladesh clash in ICC U19 World Cup final will be played on February 09, 2020, at Potchefstroom.