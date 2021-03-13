India and England take on each other in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. England won the series opener by eight wickets and lead the five-match series 1-0. The home side will now be looking to bounce back and draw level in the series. England, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their newly found winning momentum against India. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 2nd T20I 2021

Indian batsmen displayed poor performance in the series opener on a pitch that assisted the batters. England bowlers did well to keep things in check and didn’t allow the hosts to post a big total. Barring Shreyas Iyer none of the Indian batsmen made a valuable contribution.

IND vs ENG T20Is Head-to-Head

India and England have met each other 15 times in T20Is. England have won eight games while India have won seven. Interestingly, England leads the head-to-head 4-3 when it comes to T20Is in India between these two teams. Virat Kohli Gets Out for Duck, Uttarakhand Police Comes Up With Witty Tweet To Educate Riders Against Rash Driving (See Post).

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Key Players

Rishabh Pant showed glimpses of how dangerous he can be in the first T20I and now he holds key to India’s success in the second game. Apart from him, Yuzvendra Chahal is a key player for the hosts. In England camp, all eyes will be on opening batsman Jason Roy and pacer Jofra Archer.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Mini Battles

KL Rahul vs Jofra Archer and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Jos Buttler are some of the battles that could decide the fate of the match for both the sides.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Venue

All the matches in the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, so, second game of the series will be played at the same venue.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Match Timings

The second T20I between India and England will start at 07:00 PM IST with the toss at 06:30 AM.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. Its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of India vs England on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services. Live telecast of Ind vs Eng T20 match will be available on Star Sports channels.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia/Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

